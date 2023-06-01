“visceral fat measurement”: Understanding Visceral Body Fat: Important Information and Methods for Measurement

Understanding the Health Implications of Body Fat Location

Reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveal that obesity and overweight affect more than two-thirds of American adults, with the numbers continuing to rise in children. While we often hear about the negative health implications of excess body fat, an important distinction that often goes unmentioned is where the body fat is stored. The location of body fat can have a significant impact on one’s health.

Body fat can be stored around the waist or below the waist, and it can be stored either above or beneath the muscle layer. Gender plays a role in the distribution of body fat, with men tending to store body fat around the waist and beneath the muscle layer, while women store fat below the waist and above the muscle layer. However, after menopause, women’s hormonal profile becomes more male-like, leading to the storage of excess fat deep and around the waist, which increases health risks.

When body fat is stored around the waist and beneath the muscle layer, it is called “deep” body fat or visceral fat. Excess visceral fat promotes inflammation, which increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and Type 2 diabetes. On the other hand, women can store lots of fat directly beneath the skin (subcutaneous fat) and below the waist, on the hips, thighs, and buttocks, with little or no damage to health.

It’s common for men to underestimate the amount of visceral fat on their bodies, leading to the term “thin outside, fat inside.” A relatively flat or solid midsection doesn’t necessarily indicate low visceral fat levels.

Measuring deep, visceral body fat is difficult as it is hidden beneath the abdominal muscle layer. While imaging tests are available, they are expensive and only available in advanced research laboratories. However, a waist measurement can provide a gross idea of the amount of visceral fat in the body. Wrap a tape measure around the waist at the level of the belly button, stand naturally, and don’t suck in your gut. If you measure 40 inches or more in men and 35 inches or more in women, it indicates excess visceral fat.

For very large men, an option is the Waist-to-Hip ratio. Take a measurement around the hips at the widest part, then compute the ratio by dividing the waist measurement by the hip measurement. The World Health Organization guidelines suggest that excess visceral body fat, also known as “abdominal obesity,” is defined as a Waist-to-Hip ratio above .90 for males and above .85 for females.

A useful tactic to get motivated is to remove your clothes, stand sideways in front of a full-length mirror, relax, and take a critical look. A protruding belly, even if it’s hard as a rock, can indicate excess visceral fat.

In conclusion, understanding the health implications of body fat location is crucial. While excess body fat is harmful, where it is stored matters. Visceral fat is particularly dangerous as it promotes inflammation, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and Type 2 diabetes. Measuring the waist or using the Waist-to-Hip ratio can provide an indication of visceral fat levels, and taking action to reduce it can improve health outcomes.

News Source : The Courier-Journal

Source Link :What is visceral body fat? What to know and how you can measure it/