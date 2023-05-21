Vishnu Sharma – victim name : Man shot dead by miscreants in Bokaro, victim identified as Vishnu Sharma

35-year-old Vishnu Sharma shot dead by miscreants in Bokaro’s Shivpuri Colony

A man named Vishnu Sharma, aged 35 and residing in Fudnidih under the Chas Mufassil, was chased and fatally shot by unidentified individuals on Friday night in the Shivpuri Colony under the Chas police station. The family and locals staged a protest the following day, demanding the prompt apprehension of those responsible for the murder. The police assured them of the culprits’ imminent arrest, after which they dispersed.

News Source : TNN

