Vishnu – suspect in Delhi theft case : Domestic help arrested for theft in Delhi; Vishnu identified as suspect

Domestic Help and Accomplice Arrested for Theft in Saket, Delhi; Stolen Articles Recovered from Vishnu and Basarat Ali

A domestic worker and his accomplice were arrested by Delhi police for theft from a temporary employer’s house in Saket, as reported by ANI. The police recovered stolen items including gold and diamond bangles, earrings, rings and currency and silver coins. The accused has been identified as Vishnu, who has previously been involved in theft cases. The police formed a team to investigate the incident and collected CCTV footage of the culprits. Further investigation revealed that Vishnu, who was employed temporarily by the complainant, was missing on the day of the incident. The other associate was identified as Basarat Ali, and both were arrested after multiple raids and confession to the offence.

News Source : ANI News

