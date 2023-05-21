Vishnu – suspect in theft case in Saket, Delhi : Domestic help and accomplice arrested for theft from house in Saket, Delhi; stolen articles recovered: Police (ANI)

Domestic help and accomplice arrested for theft in Saket, stolen articles recovered from Vishnu

Two individuals, including a domestic helper, have been apprehended by Delhi police for stealing items from a temporary employer’s house in Saket. The accused, Vishnu, who had a history of thefts, and his accomplice, Basarat Ali, were found to have stolen several pieces of jewellery and currency. The police recovered the stolen items and arrested the duo after analysing CCTV footage and using technical services to track them down.

News Source : ANI

