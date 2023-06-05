“Visiting Kansas”: List of Top Small Towns to Visit in the U.S. Includes Two Kansas Towns

Abilene and Lindsborg: Two Kansas Towns Named Among the Best Small Towns to Visit in the U.S.

Abilene and Lindsborg, two historic towns in Kansas, have been named among the best small towns to visit in the U.S. by TravelAwaits, a popular travel website. Abilene, with a population of about 6,500, has been ranked number one on the list for the third year in a row. Meanwhile, Lindsborg, with a population of just 3,500, secured the fifth spot.

Abilene: A Unique Mix of Presidential History and Western Charm

Abilene is located in Dickinson County and is home to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum, and Boyhood Home. This is the main attraction that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors every year, but the town has much more to offer. It is a unique mix of presidential history and western charm, which is why it has won several impressive titles lately, including Best Historic Small Town by USA TODAY, Top 10 True Western Town of the Year by True West Magazine, and Destination of the Year by the Midwest Travel Network.

Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitor Bureau Director, said, “Abilene is historically known as a tourist destination, and our parents are continuing to add and enhance tourist attractions to keep people coming back. Abilene was a tourist destination in 1953, and it still is today in 2023.”

Lindsborg: Embracing Its Swedish Heritage

Lindsborg, located in McPherson County, is known for its association with Swedish heritage. It was settled in the spring of 1869 by a group of Swedish immigrants, and about one-third of its 3,500 residents are of Swedish descent. The town is aptly nicknamed Little Sweden, and it embraces its heritage, which can be found in its architecture, food, and festivals.

The City of Lindsborg’s website states, “Lindsborg offers big-city advantages with small-town amenities [and] a strong sense of community while working together for a brighter tomorrow. Lindsborg…where you want to Be, to Play, to Live, to Stay!”

The List of Best Small Towns to Visit in the U.S.

TravelAwaits’ 14 Best Small Towns To Visit In The U.S. are:

Abilene, Kansas Corning, New York Traverse City, Michigan Key West, Florida Lindsborg, Kansas Sedona, Arizona Newport, Rhode Island Clear Lake, Iowa Eureka Springs, Arkansas Bardstown, Kentucky Taos, New Mexico Lahaina, Hawaii Kalispell, Montana Pismo Beach, California

If you are planning a trip to the U.S. and want to experience the charm and history of small towns, these 14 destinations are definitely worth considering.

News Source : Carina Branson

Source Link :Two Kansas towns make ‘Best Small Towns to Visit in the U.S.’ list/