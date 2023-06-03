“Visual effects failures”: Top 5 Visual Effects Failures That Became Infamous

When CGI Goes Wrong: 5 Scenes That Make Us Cringe

As technology advances, so does the use of CGI in movies. While it can be a useful tool, not all CGI is created equal, and sometimes it can leave us cringing instead of being immersed in the story. Let’s take a look at some scenes that missed the mark.

Terrible Death – Deep Blue Sea

In the 1999 sci-fi movie Deep Blue Sea, Samuel L. Jackson’s character meets a gruesome end – he’s eaten alive by a shark. However, the rendering of both the shark and Jackson’s body was pretty shoddy, making the scene more hilarious than dramatic. It’s a shame, as it could have been a tense and emotional moment.

Fake Breath – The Social Network

In David Fincher’s movie The Social Network, there’s a scene where Zuckerberg and Saverin go outside to talk in freezing temperatures. To make it more realistic, CGI was used to add breath effects. However, the end result looked fake and took us out of the moment. Sometimes, less is more.

Goofy Skull – Ghost Rider

Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider was a decent movie, but the first transformation left us scratching our heads. Instead of leaving Cage’s face as is, we were greeted with a poorly animated CGI skull and equally bad flames. It was a missed opportunity to create a more visually stunning scene.

Cape That’s Too Huge to Animate – Spawn

The 1997 movie Spawn has become a cult classic, but the visuals weren’t always on point. In particular, the huge red cape worn by the titular character was poorly animated in a scene where Spawn jumps through a glass roof. It was supposed to be a standout feature, but instead, it detracted from the immersion of the scene.

Scorpion King – The Mummy Returns

The Scorpion King from The Mummy Returns is often cited as one of the worst examples of CGI in movies. The character, portrayed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, appears in a fully rendered CGI form during the film’s climax. However, the lack of realism and artificial textures, movements, and expressions make it hard to take seriously.

In Conclusion

CGI can be a powerful tool in creating memorable scenes and characters. However, these examples show that it’s not always executed well. When CGI is used poorly, it can detract from the movie’s overall impact and leave us cringing instead of being immersed in the story. Let’s hope that as technology continues to evolve, so does the quality of CGI in movies.

