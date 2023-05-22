“Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms”: Hindi Mein Vitamin B12 Ki Kami Se Hone Wale Bimariyon Ke Lakshan – Swasthya Tips

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Causes, Symptoms, and Prevention

Vitamins play an essential role in our body, and any deficiency of vitamins can have a negative impact on our health. Similarly, a deficiency of Vitamin B12 can lead to various health problems. Many people tend to ignore it, which can lead to adverse effects on their body. Let’s learn about what happens when there is a deficiency of Vitamin B12, its symptoms, and how to prevent it.

What happens when there is a deficiency of Vitamin B12?

Memory loss: A deficiency of Vitamin B12 can weaken the cognitive health, leading to memory loss. Tingling sensation in feet: If you experience a tingling sensation in your feet frequently, it could indicate a deficiency of Vitamin B12. This can lead to difficulty in walking as well. Increased risk of stomach cancer: Vitamin B12 deficiency can attack the healthy cells of the immune system in the stomach, raising the risk of gastric cancer. Nerve damage: A deficiency of this vitamin can lead to damage to the nerves, especially the optic nerves, causing a decrease in eyesight. Increased risk of birth defects: Vitamin B12 deficiency can increase the risk of spinal bifida and anencephaly, which are birth defects. However, genes are responsible for these conditions, and Vitamin B12 can reduce the risk.

Symptoms of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Fatigue: Due to a lack of red blood cells, the body cannot transport enough oxygen, leading to fatigue and exhaustion. Pale skin: Vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to pale skin, indicating a lack of healthy red blood cells. Headaches: A deficiency of this vitamin can cause headaches and migraines. Digestive problems: Vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to digestive problems like diarrhea, constipation, and bloating. Mood swings: Lack of Vitamin B12 can cause unexplained mood swings and depression.

Prevention of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Include Vitamin B12-rich foods in your diet like fish, eggs, meat, and dairy products. Take Vitamin B12 supplements as prescribed by a doctor. Get regular blood tests done to check the levels of Vitamin B12 in your body. Avoid excessive alcohol consumption, as alcohol can reduce the absorption of Vitamin B12 in the body. Quit smoking, as smoking can lead to a deficiency of this vitamin.

Conclusion

Vitamin B12 plays a crucial role in maintaining good health. A deficiency of this vitamin can lead to various health problems, and it’s essential to take preventive measures. Including Vitamin B12-rich foods in your diet, taking supplements, and getting regular blood tests can help prevent a deficiency of this vitamin. It’s important to address the symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency as soon as possible to avoid any serious health complications.

