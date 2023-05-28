Vitamin D deficiency affects dopamine release in developing neurons, contributing to disorders such as schizophrenia: University of Queensland study

Vitamin D deficiency and dopamine dysfunction in schizophrenia. : Study Shows Vitamin D Deficiency Affects Dopaminergic Neuron Development in Schizophrenia

Using innovative technology, neuroscientists at the University of Queensland have discovered how vitamin D deficiency affects the development of neurons and contributes to disorders like schizophrenia. The study showed that vitamin D deficiency not only alters the development of neurons but also affects the dopamine release mechanism in the brain. The team developed dopamine-like cells to replicate the differentiation process in early dopaminergic neurons and showed that the altered differentiation process in the presence of vitamin D not only causes cells to grow differently but also recruits a mechanism to release dopamine differently. The study confirms the importance of vitamin D in the structural differentiation of dopaminergic neurons and suggests that maternal vitamin D deficiency may alter how early dopaminergic circuits are formed. Such early changes in dopamine neuron differentiation and function may be the neurodevelopmental origin of dopamine dysfunction later in adults who develop schizophrenia.

News Source : La Ronge Northerner

