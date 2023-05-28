“Vitamin Deficiency Symptoms”: Sources and Symptoms of Vitamin Deficiency for Optimal Health

The Importance of Vitamins for the Human Body

Vitamins are essential substances that the human body cannot produce by itself. They must be ingested through food to ensure optimal health and well-being. There are 13 known vitamins, four of which are fat-soluble and can be stored in the body: retinoids (vitamin A), calciferols (vitamin D), tocopherols (vitamin E), and phylloquinone as well as menaquinone (vitamin K). The other nine vitamins are water-soluble and cannot be stored in the body, so they must be consumed regularly to avoid deficiency. These include thiamine (B1), riboflavin (B2), niacin (B3), pantothenic acid (B5), pyridoxine (B6), biotin (B7), folate (B9), cobalamin (B12), and ascorbic acid (vitamin C).

The Four Fat-Soluble Vitamins

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is only found in animal foods, and it regulates growth, strengthens the immune system, and is important for the skin and vision. It is also essential for regulating bone mineralization and blood formation. Good sources of vitamin A include pork liver, carrots, spinach, kale, honeydew melon, and lamb’s lettuce.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D can be formed in the skin when exposed to sunlight. It regulates the calcium and phosphate metabolism in the body and promotes the hardening of bones. Vitamin D deficiency in old age promotes osteoporosis. Only a few groceries support the supply of vitamin D, so it is recommended to consume 20 µg per day for children, adolescents, and adults.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E protects the cells in the body and reduces free radical damage. Good sources of vitamin E include high-quality vegetable oils such as wheat germ oil, sunflower oil, and rapeseed oil. Deficiency symptoms occur rarely, mostly when fat absorption or utilization is disturbed.

Vitamin K

Vitamin K is important for blood coagulation factors and, together with vitamin D, regulates bone formation. Good sources of vitamin K include green vegetables such as spinach, broccoli, and lettuce.

The Nine Water-Soluble Vitamins

Vitamin B1

Vitamin B1 is essential for the energy and carbohydrate metabolism. Good sources of vitamin B1 include muscle meat, whole grain products, and legumes.

Vitamin B2

Vitamin B2 is involved in the function, growth, and development of cells and energy metabolism. Good sources of vitamin B2 include milk and dairy products, meat, fish, eggs, spinach, and whole grains.

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B3 supports the effective build-up and breakdown of carbohydrates, fatty acids, and amino acids. Many groceries contain niacin, such as lean meat, offal, fish, milk, and eggs, which are rich in niacin and tryptophan.

Vitamin B5

Vitamin B5 regulates the breakdown of fats, carbohydrates, and some amino acids as well as the build-up of fatty acids, cholesterol, and some hormones. Good sources of vitamin B5 include liver, muscle meat, fish, milk, whole grains, and legumes.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 is involved in over 50 enzymatic reactions, mainly in amino acid metabolism. Good sources of vitamin B6 include chicken and pork, fish, Brussels sprouts, green beans, potatoes, and bananas.

Vitamin B7

Vitamin B7 plays a key role in the formation of carbohydrates and amino acids as well as in the dismantling of amino acids. High sources of vitamin B7 include liver, soybeans, eggs, nuts, oatmeal, and mushrooms.

Vitamin B9

Vitamin B9 is important for cell division and cell formation and plays a key role in blood formation. Good sources of vitamin B9 include vegetables, whole grain cereal products, and low-fat milk and dairy products.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is involved in degradation and conversion processes in the fat and amino acid metabolism and is important in blood formation. Good sources of vitamin B12 include liver, muscle meat, fish, milk, and eggs. A strict vegan diet can also lead to a deficiency, so it is recommended to take a B12 supplement.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C intervenes in many metabolic processes, including building connective tissue, bones, and teeth, protecting against cell damage from free radicals, and improving the absorption of iron from plant-based foods. Good sources of vitamin C include peppers, currants, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, strawberries, and oranges.

Conclusion

Vitamins are essential for the human body to maintain optimal health and well-being. A deficiency in any of the 13 known vitamins can lead to various health problems. It is important to consume a balanced diet that includes a variety of foods to ensure adequate vitamin intake. For those who cannot consume enough vitamins through their diet, supplements may be necessary to maintain optimal health.

