Vivian Trimble’s Cancer Death Explained.

The reason behind Vivian Trimble’s demise clarified: she passed away due to cancer.

Vivian Trimble, Keyboardist and Vocalist for Luscious Jackson, Passes Away at 59

On April 6th, 2022, Vivian Trimble passed away at the age of 59 after battling cancer for several years. She was best known as the keyboardist and vocalist for the alternative rock band Luscious Jackson. Her unmistakable sound helped define the band’s funky, infectious energy, and her contributions to their first two studio albums, Natural Ingredients and Fever In Fever Out, will never be forgotten.

Luscious Jackson was formed in 1991 by Jill Cunniff, Gabby Glaser, and Trimble. The band quickly gained a following and signed with the Beastie Boys’ Grand Royal label. The label released Natural Ingredients in 1994 and Fever In Fever Out in 1996, both of which featured Trimble’s work. However, Trimble left the band before the release of their third studio album, Electric Honey, in 1999. She was not part of the band’s reunion in 2011.

Trimble also worked on side projects during her career. In 1995, she released an album with Luscious Jackson’s singer-bassist Jill Cunniff under the name “Kostars”. In 2001, she collaborated with Josephine Wiggs, who played bass for the Breeders and sang with Emmylou Harris, on a duo project called Dusty Trails.

Trimble’s contributions to the music industry were significant, and her presence will be missed by fans and fellow musicians alike.

Who Was Vivian Trimble?

Vivian Elizabeth Trimble was born on March 4th, 1963, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Patricia and Paul Trimble, and she had two siblings, Paul and Pamela.

Trimble’s interest in music began at an early age. She started playing piano when she was just five years old, and she later taught herself how to play guitar and drums. She was also an accomplished songwriter, and she wrote many of Luscious Jackson’s songs.

In 1991, Trimble joined forces with Jill Cunniff and Gabby Glaser to form Luscious Jackson. The band’s unique blend of alternative rock, hip hop, and funk quickly gained a following. Trimble’s keyboard playing and backing vocals were an integral part of the band’s sound.

Trimble’s departure from Luscious Jackson in 1999 was unexpected, but she continued to work on music projects throughout the early 2000s. In addition to her work with the Kostars and Dusty Trails, she also collaborated with other musicians, including Mary Timony of Helium.

Is Vivian Trimble Dies of Cancer?

Vivian Trimble passed away on April 6th, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Her bandmates confirmed in a statement that she died due to complications related to her cancer treatment. Trimble leaves behind her husband, David, and their two children, Nathaniel and Rebecca.

Vivian Trimble Career

Trimble’s contributions to Luscious Jackson were significant, but she also worked on many side projects during her career. In addition to her work with the Kostars and Dusty Trails, she collaborated with other musicians and worked as a producer and songwriter.

In the early 2000s, Trimble took a break from music to focus on raising her family. She returned to the industry in 2010, working on projects with her former Luscious Jackson bandmates and other musicians.

Trimble’s legacy as a musician and songwriter will live on, and her passing is a significant loss for the music industry.