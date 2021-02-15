Vivienne Clarke Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Vivienne Clarke has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021
Vivienne Clarke has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
It is with great regret that we announce the passing of our dear friend and colleague Vivienne Clarke. An extraordinary individual, Viv has been a central figure within Hockey Ireland for more than a decade and we will always remember her fondly. https://t.co/xZW4jwJosJ
— Irish Hockey (@irishhockey) February 15, 2021
Irish Hockey @irishhockey It is with great regret that we announce the passing of our dear friend and colleague Vivienne Clarke. An extraordinary individual, Viv has been a central figure within Hockey Ireland for more than a decade and we will always remember her fondly.
