“Vizag tourism”: Exploring Vizag: A Guide to the Best Attractions and Activities in the Coastal City

Explore the Coastal Jewel of Visakhapatnam: 5 Places to Visit

The coastal jewel of Visakhapatnam, often known as Vizag, provides visitors with a wide range of experiences thanks to its clean beaches, historic temples, breathtaking scenery, and rich cultural history. Vizag has something to enthral every visitor, whether they want to unwind by the sea, explore history and spirituality, or go on exhilarating excursions. Listed below are a few places that you can visit on your trip to Vizag:

1. Beaches and Coastal Delights Of Vizag

Travellers looking for peace and natural beauty are drawn to Vizag because of its stunning coastline and variety of lovely beaches. Ramakrishna Beach, sometimes referred to as RK Beach, provides a tranquil setting for leisurely strolls, seaside picnics, and spellbinding sunsets. You can also enjoy delectable street food at the seaside kiosks while exploring the Kali Temple.

Another one is Rushikonda Beach, which provides a plethora of water activities while taking in the expansive vistas of the turquoise ocean and golden sands.

2. Cultural Exploration and Spiritual Retreats

Ancient temples, museums, and historic sites all witness Vizag’s rich cultural heritage. Simhachalam Temple, a popular pilgrimage site honouring Lord Narasimha, is noted for its holy and mystical vibes. Experience the magnificence of the temple’s architecture which resembles a fortress from the outside with three prakarams (outer courtyards) and five gateways.

Additionally, you can also discover the intriguing INS Kurusura submarine museum, at the Ramakrishna Beach for an insight into India’s naval history. This museum, which is housed inside a retired submarine has the various parts of the submarine like the radar room, sonar room, control room, and the weapons used during the war on display. It also depicts the milestones of the evolution of submarines through artefacts, photographs and written scripts. The museum showcases the life inside a submarine and the hardships faced by the submariners in the sea.

3. Visit The Araku Valley And Borra Caves:

Travel 115 km from Vizag to the captivating Araku Valley which is surrounded by beautiful coffee plantations, tumbling waterfalls, and lush green forests and is a haven for nature lovers. Here, at the Ananthagiri hills lie the mysterious Borra Caves which are a must-see. These limestone caverns include amazing stalactite and stalagmite formations that give the place an ethereal feel. Also, the caves’ natural skylights allow for vibrant imagery that gives them their own special mystery. Bats and golden geckos can both be found hidden in the shadows of the crevices, which will delight animal enthusiasts.

4. Indira Gandhi Zoological Park and Kailasagiri

For a family-friendly outing, visit the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, home to a diverse range of wildlife species. It features distinct enclosures for primates, carnivores, lesser carnivores, small mammals, reptiles, ungulates, and birds, all housed in settings that closely resemble their natural habitats. Additionally, the Park is very picturesque and is located in the middle of India’s picturesque Eastern Ghats.

A stunning hilltop park set at a height of 360 feet, Kailashgiri is found amid the picturesque areas of Vizag. The park is positioned on a hilltop and gives stunning panoramic views of the neighbourhood and the beach below. The beautiful 40-foot-tall white-painted statues of Shiva and Parvati are the main attraction of this park.

5. Lambasingi- The Kashmir Of Andhra Pradesh

Lambasingi, also known as the ‘Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh’, is a charming hamlet tucked away in Chintapalli Mandal in the densely forested Arakku Valley at a height of 1025 metres above sea level. The charming village, one of Andhra Pradesh’s best-kept secrets, is renowned for its gorgeous hills, apple orchards, and expansive vistas of the surrounding valleys. The settlement, also known as Korra Bayalu, is the only site in South India where snow falls when the temperature drops substantially. The hamlet not only boasts an abundance of natural beauty and stunning views of the towering hills and meandering rivers, but it also provides a wide range of adventure activities that you may participate in. So if you want chilly temperatures, light mists, and vibrant scenery, this is the perfect place to head to.

News Source : ABP News Bureau

Source Link :Travel Vizag Places To Visit Things To Do In The Coastal City/