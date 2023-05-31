VJ Agni Biography: Arjun (VJ Agni) Biography: Age, Lifestyle, Networth, Family, Cars, and Boyfriend on Sun Tv’s Malar Serial

Introduction

Arjun, also known as VJ Agni, is a popular television actor and VJ who has gained recognition for his outstanding performances in the Tamil entertainment industry. He is best known for his role as Arjun in the Sun TV Malar serial. In this article, we will delve deeper into his biography, age, lifestyle, net worth, family, cars, and boyfriend.

Biography

Arjun was born on June 2nd, 1990, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He completed his schooling from Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School in Chennai. Later, he graduated with a degree in Visual Communications from Loyola College in Chennai.

Arjun started his career as a VJ with Sun Music. He hosted several shows and gained immense popularity among the youth. He then made his acting debut with the Tamil movie ‘Sadhuram 2’ in 2016. He also acted in the movie ‘Maragatha Naanayam’ in 2017. However, his breakthrough came with the Sun TV Malar serial, in which he played the lead role of Arjun.

Age and Lifestyle

Arjun is 31 years old. He is a fitness enthusiast and maintains a healthy lifestyle. He follows a strict workout routine and also practices yoga and meditation. He is a vegetarian and often shares pictures of his healthy meals on social media. He is also a travel enthusiast and loves exploring new places.

Net Worth

Arjun’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. He earns a significant amount of money through his acting projects, brand endorsements, and social media promotions. He is also a popular VJ and has hosted several shows on Sun Music, which adds to his income.

Family

Arjun comes from a middle-class family. His father is a businessman, and his mother is a homemaker. He has a younger sister who is pursuing her studies in Chennai. Arjun is very close to his family and often shares pictures with them on social media.

Cars

Arjun is a car enthusiast and owns a few luxury cars. He owns a BMW X1 and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class. He often shares pictures of his cars on social media and is known to have a passion for driving.

Boyfriend

Arjun is openly gay and has been in a relationship with his partner, Karthik, for several years. He often shares pictures with his partner on social media and is known to be very vocal about LGBTQ+ rights.

Conclusion

Arjun, aka VJ Agni, is a popular television actor and VJ who has gained a lot of recognition for his excellent performances in the Tamil entertainment industry. He has a massive fan following on social media and is known for his fitness and healthy lifestyle. His net worth is estimated to be around $1 million, and he owns a few luxury cars. Arjun is openly gay and is in a relationship with his partner Karthik. We wish him all the success in his future endeavors.

