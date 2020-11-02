Vladimir Marugov Death -Dead : Russian Sausage King Killed in Sauna With a Crossbow by Assailants.

Vladimir Marugov has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

A Russian tycoon, known as the ‘Sausage King,’ has been murdered, near Moscow. Vladimir Marugov was attacked with a crossbow, while relaxing in an outdoor sauna. His partner escaped through a window. One suspect was arrested following a car chase.

“Isaac on Twitter: “Brief statement on the passing of the Russian Sausage King: “I am saddened that the sausage community has lost one of our own. Vladimir was a dear friend and colleague. His bowels were made for sausage consumption. R.I.P. in peace my sweet sausage companion. ”

Brief statement on the passing of the Russian Sausage King: "I am saddened that the sausage community has lost one of our own. Vladimir was a dear friend and colleague. His bowels were made for sausage consumption. R.I.P. in peace my sweet sausage companion." pic.twitter.com/Y1q45kvSZm — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) November 2, 2020

It was the masked men in the sauna with the crossbow, officials sayhttps://t.co/KGspzI6K4A — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) November 2, 2020

I suggest it was Putin’s goons, in the sauna, with a crossbow. (Russian “Sausage King” killed in a sauna with a crossbow by assailants, after his son died “in a motorcycle accident.”) To still live under the rule of law, don’t be clueless: Vote. https://t.co/ZbqZmzgE1N — Dean Gloster (@deangloster) November 2, 2020

Tributes

Statement: Vladimir Marugov is NOT Abe Froman, who was known as the “Sausage King of CHICAGO” for many decades. Abe passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 6th, 2009. He was 98. The Froman family has asked me to say Mr. Froman had NO connection to Vladimir Marugov. https://t.co/iSZ5h6WSFK — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) November 2, 2020

Police have a suspect in custody in the investigation into the murder of “sausage king” Vladimir Marugov, and apparently they are giving him a grilling. — X Soviet (@XSovietNews) November 2, 2020

Vladimir Marugov’s flagship company is called “Meat Empire”. Looked into that bloody sausage market a few times. High risk-high reward, organized crime… Tragic, but logical finale. https://t.co/oN7N0L5hHY — Igor Danchenko (@IgorDanch) November 2, 2020

Whose father hasn’t warned them Never to take a Sauna with a Crossbow. Rookie Mistake. Vladimir Marugov murder: Russian ‘Sausage King’ killed in sauna with a crossbow https://t.co/1U2e45bCUk — MikeFarb (@mikefarb1) November 2, 2020