“Vladimir Putin foreign policy”: Martha Raddatz shuts down GOP candidate’s foreign policy proposal: Putin can’t be dictated to.

Right-wing 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has proposed a controversial solution for ending the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Ramaswamy, a millionaire biotech mogul who subscribes to the “America first” doctrine of former President Donald Trump, believes that appeasing Russian President Vladimir Putin is an acceptable price to pay to resolve a conflict that he thinks is irrelevant to the United States.

During a recent appearance on ABC News’ This Week, Ramaswamy stated that he does not consider the possibility of Russia taking over Ukraine to be a top foreign policy priority for the United States. Rather, he believes that the Sino-Russian alliance is the top military threat to the US, and that by continuing to arm Ukraine and fight against Russia, the US is driving Russia into China’s hands.

Ramaswamy has proposed ending the Ukraine War on peaceful terms, which would involve making major concessions to Russia, such as freezing the current lines of control in a Korean War-style armistice agreement. In return, Ramaswamy would demand that Russia leave its treaty and its joint military agreement with China, which he believes would better advance American interests and deter China from going after Taiwan.

However, Ramaswamy’s proposal has been met with skepticism and criticism. ABC News moderator Martha Raddatz pointed out that giving Putin the Donbas region of Ukraine would be rewarding him, and that no one has been able to tell Putin what to do in the past. Ramaswamy responded that he does not trust Putin, but he does trust him to follow his self-interest. He believes that Putin would be willing to leave his alliance with China if it were in his best interest to do so.

Critics of Ramaswamy’s proposal argue that it would set a dangerous precedent by allowing Russia to invade a sovereign country with impunity. They also believe that it would be a betrayal of Ukraine, which is a US ally and has been fighting against Russian aggression for years. Ramaswamy’s proposal would effectively leave Ukraine at Russia’s mercy, with no support from the US.

In addition, Ramaswamy’s proposal ignores the fact that the conflict in Ukraine is not just about Ukraine. It is part of a larger geopolitical struggle between Russia and the West, and allowing Russia to take over Ukraine would give it a significant foothold in Europe. It would also embolden Putin to continue his aggressive behavior, knowing that the US would not stand up to him.

Overall, Ramaswamy’s proposal to end the Ukraine War by making major concessions to Russia is highly controversial and unlikely to gain widespread support. While some may agree with his “America first” approach to foreign policy, most would argue that the US has a responsibility to support its allies and stand up to aggression from hostile powers like Russia.

