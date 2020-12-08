Vlasta Krsek Death –Dead-Obituaries : Self-styled Queen of Polka has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Vlasta Krsek, the self-styled Queen of Polka, according to a statement posted online on August 23. 2020.
Vlast Krsek, 83, of Spooner, WI passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. According to her Obituary record.
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
The Queen of Polka died the last day I was in Chicago for a short visit. So many memories. RIP.
děkuji za krásné vzpomínky.
Budeš velmi chybět.
Vlasta Krsek Obituary, Spooner, WI https://t.co/6ThmMnw3lf
— JoJo ✊🌊#BidenHarris2020 #GlovesOff💙 (@rachaeljoyandel) September 13, 2020
