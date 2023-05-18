Vlogging the Ritual of Antim Sanskar

Antim Sanskar ka Vlog: A Guide to Hindu Funeral Rites

Antim Sanskar, also known as the last rites, is a significant event in Hinduism. It is a funeral ceremony that marks the end of a person’s life and the start of their spiritual journey. In this vlog, we will guide you through the various rituals and customs that are followed during Antim Sanskar.

Preparation

Before the Antim Sanskar, the body of the deceased is washed and dressed in new clothes. It is then laid on a stretcher or a bier and covered with a white cloth. The body is taken to the cremation ground, where the rituals will be performed. The family members and friends of the deceased are expected to wear white clothes as a symbol of mourning.

Puja

The Antim Sanskar begins with a puja, which is performed by a priest. The puja is done to invoke the blessings of the gods and to pray for the soul of the deceased. The priest chants mantras and offers flowers and other offerings to the gods. The family members also offer their prayers to the gods and seek their blessings.

Last Darshan

After the puja, the family members are allowed to have the last darshan of the deceased. They pay their respects to the deceased and offer flowers. It is believed that the soul of the deceased is still present in the body, and this is the last chance for the family members to say goodbye.

Antim Yatra

The Antim Yatra is the final journey of the deceased to the cremation ground. The stretcher or the bier is carried by the family members and friends to the cremation ground. The procession is led by the eldest son of the deceased, who carries a pot of water on his shoulders. The water is poured on the ground as a symbol of the journey of the deceased from this world to the next.

Cremation

The body is then placed on the funeral pyre, and the eldest son lights the pyre. The family members and friends offer ghee and other offerings to the fire. It is believed that the fire will help the soul of the deceased to break free from the body and start its spiritual journey. The family members and friends then circle the pyre three times, which is known as the parikrama, and offer their final prayers.

Ashes Immersion

After the cremation, the ashes of the deceased are collected and taken to a river or a holy place for immersion. The family members and friends offer their prayers and immerse the ashes in the water. It is believed that the soul of the deceased will attain moksha or liberation after the immersion.

Conclusion

Antim Sanskar is a significant event in Hinduism that marks the end of a person’s life and the start of their spiritual journey. It is a time for the family members and friends to pay their respects to the deceased and seek the blessings of the gods. The rituals and customs that are followed during Antim Sanskar are deeply rooted in Hindu traditions and beliefs. By performing these rituals, the family members and friends hope to ensure that the soul of the deceased attains moksha and is liberated from the cycle of birth and death.

Thank you for watching this vlog on Antim Sanskar. We hope that this guide has helped you understand the rituals and customs that are followed during Antim Sanskar.

