Jamir Garcia Death -Dead-Obituaries : Vocalist of Slapshock has Died – Cause of Death maybe Suicide.

By | November 26, 2020
The OPM industry mourns as Slapshock vocalist Jamir Garcia passed away on Thursday, November 26.
Here are some of their messages posted on their social media accounts.
Adios, Agent Orange!

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Their Bands both had a song entitled “NUMB”
Slapshock – Numb (Jamir Garcia)
– Year 2002
” I wish I’m numb inside
Cause I don’t want this feeling
This feeling that I can’t hide”
Linkin Park – Numb (Chester Bennington)
– Year 2003
“I’ve become so numb, I can’t feel you there
Become so tired, so much more aware
I’m becoming this, all I want to do
Is be more like me and be less like you”
Depression is not a joke
😢 Rock In Peace to the both of you 🤘
ح wrote 
Depression is real and is very serious.. I feel you bro been there in the dark but it succumbed you.. Me and hubby idolised you 18 years back and upto now we are ur greatest fan.. So sad that this sickness cannot be healed(maybe it could just ask help or simply talk to someone) and victimise alot and ur one of them Idol.. Our prayers with you and ur family hanggang sa susunod na rakrakan.. Kitakits..
Please treat everyone with kindness..

