Jamir Garcia Death –Dead-Obituaries : Vocalist of Slapshock has Died – Cause of Death maybe Suicide.
The OPM industry mourns as Slapshock vocalist Jamir Garcia passed away on Thursday, November…
The MYX Philippines team extends our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of Slapshock frontman Jamir Garcia. A fierce performer on stage, Jamir was one of the nicest and humblest rockstars we’ve had the pleasure of working with. He will truly be missed in the OPM band scene. pic.twitter.com/kY7PCTG7YG
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Depression is real and is very serious.. I feel you bro been there in the dark but it succumbed you.. Me and hubby idolised you 18 years back and upto now we are ur greatest fan.. So sad that this sickness cannot be healed(maybe it could just ask help or simply talk to someone) and victimise alot and ur one of them Idol.. Our prayers with you and ur family hanggang sa susunod na rakrakan.. Kitakits..Please treat everyone with kindness..
