“voice control on Windows 11”: Setting Up Voice Access on Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

How to Use Voice Access in Windows 11

As technology becomes more accessible, Microsoft has made a point to prioritize accessibility in its products. The Xbox Adaptive Controller and Surface Adaptive Kit are just a few examples of how Microsoft is helping users make the most of their devices. Recently, Microsoft added a new feature to Windows 11 that is particularly helpful for people with physical disabilities or chronic pain: voice access. Here’s how to set it up and get started.

Setting Up Voice Access

Setting up voice access is simple:

Open the Settings app on your PC. Switch to the Accessibility tab on the left-side menu. Scroll down (if needed) and click Speech. Voice access is the first option. Click the toggle to switch it to On. If you’d like voice access to start automatically when you turn on your computer, check the Start voice access after you sign in to your PC box underneath. A bar will show up at the top of your computer screen. Click Download to install the voice access service. The process takes a few seconds. Once the service is installed, you can either click the microphone icon in the top left corner to activate voice access or say “Voice access wake up” so the computer starts listening. Say “What can I say?” or “Show command list” to see a list of available commands you can use. You can now speak any of the available commands for navigation. To stop using voice access, say “Voice access sleep”. The feature will be paused until you say “Voice access wake up” again. To turn it off entirely, click the gear icon near the top right corner and choose Turn off voice access.

Currently, the feature only works in English, specifically in the U.S., but Microsoft is working to expand to other English dialects.

Voice Access Changes in Upcoming Updates

While voice access is already useful with the original release of Windows 11 version 22H2, there are some big changes coming in future updates, starting with the Moment 3 update expected to roll out in June. This update will expand the availability of voice access to a few more regions that speak English, including the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and India.

Additionally, there will be changes to the setup process. After you download the voice access service, the Voice Access guide will automatically open. You’ll first be prompted to choose a microphone to use for voice access, and then you can click Start guide to try out some of the available commands and get to grips with the feature.

At the end of the guide, you can open the command list, which has been completely redesigned. The new commands list is broken down into categories and much more neatly organized, and it also provides more of an explanation of what each command can be used for. There are also more commands listed here, and Microsoft is working to improve this even further so you can see all the available commands more easily.

Conclusion

Voice access in Windows 11 is a powerful tool that can make using your PC easier and more accessible. While it’s currently only available in English, Microsoft is working to expand its availability and improve the feature. Give voice access a try and see how it can improve your PC experience.

News Source : XDA Developers

Source Link :How to set up voice access on Windows 11/