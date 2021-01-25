Volker Heling Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : U23 team manager, Volker Heling has Died .

U23 team manager, Volker Heling has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

VfL Wolfsburg EN/US @VfLWolfsburg_EN We mourn the loss of our long time U23 team manager, Volker #Heling. Volker joined #VfLWolfsburg in 1995 and passed away at the age of 69. Rest in peace.

