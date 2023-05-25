Volunteer firefighter Kyle Osgood killed in Indiana tanker truck crash

Kyle Osgood – focus on victim’s name. : Volunteer firefighter killed in Indiana tanker truck crash, victim identified as Kyle Osgood

According to officials, a vehicle crash in Indiana resulted in the death of one volunteer firefighter and left another in critical condition. Kyle Osgood, 29, was driving a tanker truck to a barn fire when the vehicle rolled over while approaching a curve. Osgood, an assistant chief with the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department, was killed when the tanker landed on top of him. The vehicle’s sole passenger, a 19-year-old firefighter, sustained major injuries to his legs and was flown to a hospital for emergency surgery. Osgood was a husband, father, and employee of Culy Contracting, a general contractor in Winchester. State police are investigating the crash. The tragedy has shaken the entire community and neighboring fire departments have expressed their condolences.

News Source : Brendan Rascius

Firefighter fatality Tanker rollover accident Community mourning First responder tragedy Road safety awareness