Von Tobel MS shooting : Von Tobel MS shooting reported, CCSD security monitor captures footage

Von Tobel MS shooting: CCSD security monitor captured on camera

Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Ed Von Tobel Middle School on Monday. One adult man, who worked for CCSD as a campus security monitor, was shot and transported to UMC where he is in stable condition. The suspect is still outstanding, and the school was placed under a hard lockdown, but students were cleared by police and no additional injuries were reported. The lack of safety in schools has been a concern, and the Clark County Education Association hopes for a swift passage of bills AB285 and AB330, designed to curb violence in schools.

News Source : KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas

Source Link :CCSD security monitor shot following reported shooting at Von Tobel MS/