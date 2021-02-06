Von Trapp Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Captain Von Trapp from the 1965 film “The Sound of Music” and the voice of Arngeir has Died.

Captain Von Trapp from the 1965 film “The Sound of Music” and the voice of Arngeir has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

So sad to hear that the man behind Captain Von Trapp from the 1965 film “The Sound of Music” and the voice of Arngeir from the 2011 video game “ #TheElderScrolls V: #Skyrim ” has passed away. #RIPChristopherPlummer you will be missed greatly

