Fresh Pasta with Clams: A Recipe from The Dolphin Hotel

As one of the most beloved Italian dishes, pasta has endless variations that make it a versatile and satisfying meal. At The Dolphin Hotel, we take pride in making our pastas fresh, as we believe it makes all the difference in terms of flavor and texture. In this recipe, we showcase our fresh egg linguini with the addition of clams that add a briny, salty flavor to the dish. Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients:

200g vongole or Little Neck clams, purged and cleaned

220g fresh egg linguini

1tbs confit garlic

80ml white wine

1 large eschallot

1/2 red chilli, finely chopped and deseeded

1/4 bunch flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

1 lemon

Extra-virgin olive oil

Flaked sea salt

Method:

Put a pot of salted water on to a simmer. Warm a pan up with olive oil and sweat off the eshallot. Once a little soft, add confit garlic, chilli, and clams. Turn up the heat and shuffle the clams around in the pan, coating them in the olive oil and shallot mix. Deglaze the pan with white wine and cover with a lid. Once the clams have started to pop open, drop the pasta in the boiling water. Fresh pasta will take around two minutes. If you’re using dried, pre-cook beforehand as it takes longer than the clams to cook. Now the clams are open, simmer the clam juice and white wine. Strain the pasta and add to the sauce with a little pasta water, tossing the pan so it’s coated. Squeeze lemon over the pasta, add chopped parsley and check the seasoning. Just before you serve, toss the pasta with a good amount of olive oil, around 3 tablespoons should do it. Pick up the pasta with pasta tongs and twirl around a little in each bowl first before pouring over the clams and the sauce.

One of the key tips for making this dish is to use fresh pasta, which has a better texture and flavor than dried pasta. Fresh pasta also soaks up more of the sauce, making it a more satisfying bite. We also use confit garlic in 90% of our pasta dishes, as it adds a rich, savory flavor without the risk of burning and becoming bitter. However, if you don’t have confit garlic, you can use finely chopped garlic instead.

When it comes to the clams, we recommend using the smaller type, as they cling to the pasta better and provide more bites of flavor. Make sure to get purged, clean clams from a reputable fishmonger to avoid any gritty sand in the sauce.

Overall, this pasta with clams recipe is a delicious and easy-to-make meal that showcases the flavors of fresh pasta and briny clams. Whether you’re a pasta lover or seafood enthusiast, this dish is sure to satisfy your cravings.

