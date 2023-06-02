“Vornado 660 Large Air Circulator Fan” : White Vornado 660-Large Air Circulator Fan with 4 Speeds and 90-Degree Tilt for Whole Room Cooling

White Vornado 660-Large Air Circulator Fan with 4 Speeds and 90-Degree Tilt for Whole Room Cooling



Price: $139.99 - $99.99

The Vornado 660 circulator is a game-changer when it comes to indoor air circulation. Its design-forward style sets it apart from other traditional fans on the market. The contrasting high gloss and textured finishes create a modern, yet understated look that fits a variety of décor styles. The chrome glide bar is not only stylish but also allows for full control of the direction of airflow, effortlessly adjusting a full 90º.

Unlike traditional fans that come with knobs, the Vornado 660 has sleek, unobtrusive push button controls that offer low, medium, high, and turbo speed settings. The speed control buttons are located within easy reach on top of the circulator, making it simple to use. Additionally, the high-gloss grill easily removes for cleaning, making maintenance a breeze.

The Vornado 660 is engineered to be user-friendly, efficient, and effective. Its multi-directional airflow is equipped with a stylish chrome glide bar that allows you to direct the air where you need it. The deep-pitched blades paired with an inlet guide cone, enclosed air duct, and spiral grill help move air up to 100 ft, ensuring optimum performance.

The Vornado 660 is also backed by a 5-year hassle-free promise and supported by a customer service team based in Andover, KS. This superior support is a testament to the quality of the product and the confidence the company has in its performance. The circulator is built to meet U.S. voltage requirements and is certified, safety-tested, and warrantied for use only in the U.S.

The Vornado 660 circulator is a corded electric device that consumes 56 watts of power. This makes it an energy-efficient option that can be used for extended periods without worrying about high electricity bills. Its design-forward style, simple controls, multi-directional airflow, and optimum performance make it an excellent investment for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient indoor air circulation device.

In conclusion, the Vornado 660 circulator is a must-have for anyone looking for a premium indoor air circulation device. Its design-forward style, simple controls, multi-directional airflow, and optimum performance make it a standout product in its category. It is also backed by a 5-year hassle-free promise and superior customer support, making it a risk-free investment. Whether you’re looking to cool down a room or improve air circulation, the Vornado 660 circulator is an excellent choice that is sure to exceed your expectations.



