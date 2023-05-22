“Voter IDs in Recent York County Incorrectly Label All Voters as Democrats in Isolated Incident” today 2023.

Voters in Nassau County, New York, have been mistakenly identified as Democrats on their voter ID cards, regardless of their political affiliation, due to an error by a printing company. The mistake has led to accusations of “sabotaging elections” ahead of the upcoming primaries. The printing company, Phoenix Graphics, has apologised and said it will send out new, correct voter ID cards at no cost to taxpayers. Phoenix Graphics was also responsible for a similar error in 2020, when it sent absentee ballots to 99,000 voters in Brooklyn containing the wrong names and addresses.

