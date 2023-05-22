“voter identification fraud” today : Voter IDs Erroneously Label All New York County Voters as Democrats

Voter IDs in New York County Misidentify All Voters as Democrats today 2023.

All voters of Nassau County, New York, were mistakenly identified as Democrats on their voter ID cards due to a printing company’s mistake, causing confusion and accusations of election sabotage ahead of the upcoming primaries. The printing company, Phoenix Graphics, apologized for the mistake and promised to send new and accurate voter ID cards at no additional cost to taxpayers. However, this is not the first time the company has made such a mistake, as it had previously messed up absentee ballots for 99,000 voters in Brooklyn in 2020.

