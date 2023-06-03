“VPN privacy protection”: What a VPN Can and Can’t Hide: A Comprehensive List of 5 Things That Remain Unprotected

VPNs: What They Can and Cannot Hide

If you want to protect your privacy when browsing the internet, a VPN is one of the best tools you can use. However, it’s important to understand that VPNs cannot hide everything. In this article, we’ll take a look at the five things that a VPN cannot hide and what it can hide.

The Five Things a VPN Cannot Hide

Before we dive into what a VPN can and cannot hide, it’s important to know the worst countries to use them. Now, let’s take a look at the five things a VPN cannot hide:

1. Activities of Your Account

A VPN cannot hide the activities done with your account of some online service. The companies that own these services can easily monitor your activity, even if you use a VPN. Activities done with your Gmail or Outlook email, as well as your Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram account will always be within the reach of companies owners of these services.

2. Information About Your Payment Methods

Your financial information cannot be hidden with a VPN. Even if you use a VPN when you make a purchase on the internet, the company or person to whom you provide your bank information, your credit card, your PayPal account, or any other payment processor will instantly have that information in their hands. To avoid being a victim of fraud, make your purchases online on trusted sites and choose a secure payment method.

3. Viruses and Malware

A VPN cannot protect your mobile, tablet, or computer from a virus, spyware, or malware that you end up downloading. To avoid being a victim of this, you must have an updated antivirus program and be very careful with the sites you browse, as well as what you download from them.

4. Your MAC Address

The MAC address (Media Access Control) is an identifier number assigned to a network card of any tablet, mobile phone, or computer since its manufacture. This number is unique for each network card or device, and a VPN does not have the ability to modify or hide it.

5. The Amount of Data You Use When Browsing the Internet

Your internet service provider will still be able to see how much data you use, even when you use a VPN. Additionally, VPNs increase the amount of MB you consume when connecting to the internet.

What a VPN Can Hide

Now that you know what a VPN cannot hide, let’s take a look at what it can hide:

1. Your IP Address

Your IP address should be hidden the most if you want more privacy when browsing the internet. With your IP address, companies, governments, and cybercriminals can easily get your location, know your identity, as well as your browsing history. A VPN can hide your IP address by redirecting your connection to one of its servers and encrypting any connection made by any program or application to the internet from your tablet, computer, or smartphone. Thus, neither individuals, companies, nor governments will be able to know your IP address.

2. Your Location or Geolocation

The IP address is associated with the place from where you connect, and without a VPN, companies or unscrupulous people can know the place from where you connect. VPNs solve this by connecting to their server, so if they try to track you, it will look like you are connecting from another part of the world.

3. Your Personal Information

When you browse the web, your personally identifiable information (PII) can be seen by hackers, any government organization, or your internet service provider. This information is made up of your name, your email, the address of the place where you live, and your telephone number. A VPN solves this problem by encrypting all the data on your internet connection, making it much more difficult for any person or organization to learn your personal information.

4. The Download Activity of a Torrent File

A VPN can encrypt your internet connection and prevent your internet service provider from seeing whatever you’re downloading via torrent files. This is especially helpful since some internet providers don’t like their clients to download torrent files and they can slow down your internet speed or even block it.

5. Your Activity When Browsing the Internet

If you browse the internet without using a VPN, your service provider can see the history of web portals you have visited. VPN encryption makes it much more difficult for anyone to know the websites you visit.

Which VPN Should You Choose?

If you need a lot of protection for personal or work reasons, it is best that you use a paid VPN. Although there are many free VPNs available, some of them may sell their users’ data to third parties or may have security flaws. At Androidphoria, we have repeatedly talked about the best VPNs today. In fact, in another post, we made a list of the 10 best free VPNs for 2023.

Overall, VPNs are a great way to protect your privacy online. However, it’s important to understand their limitations and choose the right VPN for your needs.

VPN limitations VPN privacy protection Online tracking IP address masking Geolocation hiding

News Source : Crast.net

Source Link :The 5 things a VPN can’t hide and what it can hide/