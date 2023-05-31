“VPP consolidation platform”: PV magazine Australia: VPP Consolidation Platform Aims to Solve Installer Sales Stagnation

Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) were expected to revolutionize the energy sector in Australia with their potential to integrate renewable energy systems and provide grid stability. However, the adoption rate of VPPs in the country has been underwhelming, with only 14% of battery owners using them, according to research from Sunwiz. The main issue, according to Louis Edwards, Head of Renewable Energy Finance at Plenti, is that VPP operators have failed to communicate effectively with installers, who are discouraged by the complexity of the application process and the multitude of different VPP programs on offer.

Plenti has launched the GreenConnect platform to address this bottleneck in the VPP market. The platform consolidates VPP offers and presents them to installers in a clear and compelling way, outlining potential savings and relevant state rebates. Once a VPP offer has been selected, the platform facilitates the application process, with the equipment and programs wrapped up in a Plenti finance package. The launch of the GreenConnect platform has encouraged energy retailers, battery manufacturers, and EV charging and heat pump manufacturers to join, with many offering special deals to participants.

Edwards sees the potential for the GreenConnect platform to unify private market offers and public schemes, citing the recent announcement of the Australian government’s $1 billion funding for battery and electrification products. The platform has been built to allow state governments or grid operators to join in their own capacity, with Plenti hoping to work with public entities, as it did for the South Australian home battery scheme. Edwards believes GreenConnect can become “the engine” to educate installers about VPPs and create a critical mass inflection point in the industry.

In FY2023, Plenti funded 11,357 renewable energy systems, including 12% originations with batteries. The company’s goal is to support the transition to a low-carbon economy by providing affordable finance solutions for renewable energy systems. The GreenConnect platform is a crucial step towards achieving this goal by simplifying the VPP application process and encouraging more widespread adoption of this technology.

