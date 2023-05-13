Vpr Reunion Trailer : Vpr Reunion Trailer Drops: What We Can Expect

Vanderpump Rules Reunion: Explosive Drama and Emotional Confessions

Months of anticipation have led up to the highly awaited reunion of the hit reality show Vanderpump Rules. Fans have been eager to see their favorite cast members back on the screen, and the excitement has only been amplified with the release of the Vpr reunion trailer on May 20th, 2021. The trailer has given fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the upcoming reunion, from explosive arguments to emotional confessions.

What can we expect from the Vpr reunion? Let’s take a closer look.

Drama at an All-Time High

First and foremost, it’s clear that the drama will be at an all-time high. The trailer shows cast members screaming at each other, throwing drinks, and storming off the set. One of the most heated moments in the trailer comes from Scheana Shay, who can be seen yelling at her ex-boyfriend, Brock Davies. It’s not entirely clear what the argument is about, but it’s clear that there is still a lot of tension between the two. Scheana has been vocal about her struggles with Brock throughout the season, so it’s possible that their relationship will be a major topic of discussion during the reunion.

James Kennedy Talks Sobriety

Another moment that has fans buzzing is when James Kennedy is seen getting emotional while talking about his sobriety. James has been open about his struggles with alcohol in the past, and it seems that this will be a major focus of his storyline during the reunion. It’s clear that James has come a long way since his days of partying and drinking, and fans are eager to see him open up about his journey to sobriety.

Relationship Drama

Of course, no Vpr reunion would be complete without some drama surrounding the cast members’ relationships. The trailer shows snippets of conversations about Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s marriage, as well as Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s engagement. It’s no secret that Tom and Katie have had their fair share of ups and downs throughout the years, and it seems that some of those issues will be addressed during the reunion. As for Lala and Randall, fans are eager to hear more about their relationship, especially after the recent news of their wedding being postponed.

Jax Taylor’s Surprise Announcement

One of the most shocking moments in the trailer comes from Jax Taylor, who announces that he and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, are expecting their first child. This news comes as a surprise to many fans, as Jax has been vocal about not wanting children in the past. It’s unclear how Jax’s announcement will play out during the reunion, but it’s sure to be a major topic of discussion among the cast.

Explosive and Emotional

Overall, the Vpr reunion trailer promises to be an explosive and emotional event. Fans of the show can expect to see their favorite cast members hashing out old issues, confronting new ones, and, of course, bringing the drama. It’s clear that the cast members are not holding back during the reunion, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how it all plays out. With so much drama and tension, it’s safe to say that the Vpr reunion is going to be one for the history books.

