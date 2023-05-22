vulnerable communities : No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

“WMO’s Atlas Shows Developing Countries and Small Island States as Disproportionate Victims of Weather and Climate Extremes”

According to the updated Atlas of Mortality and Economic Losses from Weather, Climate and Water Extremes by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), more than 90% of reported deaths due to extreme weather events occurred in developing countries. Economic losses from floods, storms, and wildfires have increased eight-fold since 1970, totaling $4.3 trillion. The United States accounted for 39% of these losses, while the least developed countries and small island developing states suffered disproportionately high costs relative to their economies. The WMO attributed the decrease in the number of deaths to improved early warning systems and disaster management. The WMO aims to ensure that early warning systems reach everyone on Earth by 2027.

News Source : PA News Agency

