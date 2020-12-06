Vuyisile David Kempele Death -Dead : coach and champion of Tennis Development Vuyisile David Kempele from King Williams Town in Eastern Cape has Died .

By | December 6, 2020
0 Comment

Vuyisile David Kempele Death -Dead : coach and champion of Tennis Development Vuyisile David Kempele from King Williams Town in Eastern Cape has Died .

coach and champion of Tennis Development Vuyisile David Kempele from King Williams Town in Eastern Cape has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

Tennis South Africa @TennisSA It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of long-time official, coach and champion of Tennis Development Vuyisile David Kempele from King Williams Town in Eastern Cape, who passed away on Friday, aged 69. Lala Ngoxolo Kempele, your legacy will forever be remembered!

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.