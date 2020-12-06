Vuyisile David Kempele Death -Dead : coach and champion of Tennis Development Vuyisile David Kempele from King Williams Town in Eastern Cape has Died .
It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of long-time official, coach and champion of Tennis Development Vuyisile David Kempele from King Williams Town in Eastern Cape, who passed away on Friday, aged 69.
Lala Ngoxolo Kempele, your legacy will forever be remembered! pic.twitter.com/WySlhcMl6R
— Tennis South Africa (@TennisSA) December 6, 2020
