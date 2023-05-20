Vyshyvanka Day : Sudbury Celebrates Vyshyvanka Day, No Suspect or Victim Mentioned

1. #SudburyVyshyvanka

2. #SudburyRefugees

3. #SudburyDiversity

4. #SudburyCommunity

5. #SudburyCelebrations

Nearly 100 Ukrainian Sudburians and refugees gathered at the Ukrainian Centre on Notre Dame Avenue to celebrate Vyshyvanka Day on Thursday evening. The participants claimed that the colourful embroidered shirts offer them strength and shield them from evil. Halia Buba, a Ukrainian Sudburian, stated that non-Ukrainians also wear the beautiful Vyshyvanky, and it is a special celebration worldwide. Each region has its unique styles, techniques, ornaments, and colours, all with sacred significance. Nathan Grebe, who came to support his fiancée and the people of Ukraine, stated that Ukrainians worldwide get together on this day to celebrate it and support the troops that are fighting to keep the Ukrainian nation alive. The Sudbury-Ukrainian community held a small parade and enjoyed performances by students from the local Ukrainian school, all of whom were new to Canada. Ukrainians also remembered the genocide of the Crimean Tartar people on this day. Further details on the event can be found on the Sudbury Ukrainian Centre’s Facebook page.

Read Full story : Sudbury news: Sudburians, refugees celebrate Vyshyvanka Day /

News Source : Northern Ontario

1. Sudbury Vyshyvanka Day

2. Sudbury Ukrainian Community

3. Sudbury Refugee Support

4. Sudbury Cultural Celebrations

5. Sudbury Multiculturalism