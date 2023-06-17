Wake County K-9 Santos shot and killed by Knightdale officer in accident

Wake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Santos : Wake County K-9 Santos Shot and Killed in Accidental Shooting by Knightdale Officer

A Wake County Sheriff’s Office dog named Santos was fatally shot by a Knightdale police officer in May, but it has been determined to be an accident. The incident occurred when officers were attempting to take custody of a suspect and Santos and his deputy handler were assisting in the search for two men who had fled their vehicle. The officer involved in the shooting, who has not been identified, was placed on administrative leave during the investigation. Following a comprehensive investigation involving the Knightdale Police Department, the sheriff’s office, and the Wake County District Attorney’s Office, it was found that the shooting was an unfortunate accident. Santos had served as a K-9 for the sheriff’s office since 2016 and was their longest-serving K-9.

News Source : Michael White

Wake Sheriff’s K-9 Fatal Shooting Accidental Shooting Police Dogs Law Enforcement Canines