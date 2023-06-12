Waldorf resident Danielle Moss passes away – Obituary

Danielle Moss Found Dead in Waldorf

Danielle Moss, a beloved resident of Washington DC, was found deceased in Waldorf on Monday morning. She was 32 years old.

Born and raised in the DC area, Danielle was known for her warm personality and infectious smile. She was an active member of her community, volunteering her time with various organizations and always willing to lend a helping hand.

Danielle graduated from Howard University and went on to pursue a career in marketing. She was a talented and passionate professional, earning various accolades throughout her career.

Her sudden and unexpected passing has left her family, friends, and colleagues in shock and disbelief. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The cause of her death has not yet been determined. The investigation is ongoing.

A memorial service for Danielle will be held at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Washington DC on Saturday, August 14th at 2 PM. All are welcome to attend and celebrate her life.

