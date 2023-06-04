“Walgreens deals”: Top Walgreens Deals of the Week: Get FREE, Cheap, and Profitable Deals! (June 4th Week)

The BEST Walgreens Deals | FREE, Cheap, & Money Maker Deals | Week of 6/4

Introduction

Walgreens is a popular pharmacy store chain that offers a wide range of products at affordable prices. This week, Walgreens is offering some incredible deals that you don’t want to miss. From free and cheap items to money maker deals, there’s something for everyone.

FREE Deals

Who doesn’t love free stuff? Walgreens is offering some fantastic freebies this week. Here are some of the best free deals:

1. Crest Toothpaste

Crest toothpaste is on sale for $2.99, and you’ll receive a $3 Register Reward when you buy one. This means you can get it for free!

2. Colgate Toothpaste

Colgate toothpaste is on sale for $3.99, and you’ll receive a $4 Register Reward when you buy one. This means you can get it for free too!

3. Black Forest or Trolli Candy

Black Forest or Trolli candy is on sale for $1.99, and you’ll receive a $1.99 Register Reward when you buy one. This means you can get it for free as well!

Cheap Deals

If you’re looking for some cheap deals, Walgreens has got you covered. Check out these bargains:

1. Arizona Tea

You can get Arizona tea for only 2 for $1. This is a great deal if you’re looking for a refreshing drink on a hot summer day.

2. Puffs Facial Tissue

Puffs facial tissue is on sale for $0.99, and there’s a $0.25 coupon available. This means you can get it for only $0.74.

3. Hershey’s Candy

Hershey’s candy is on sale for $0.79, and there’s a $0.50 coupon available. This means you can get it for only $0.29.

Money Maker Deals

Who doesn’t love making money while shopping? Walgreens is offering some fantastic money maker deals this week. Check them out:

1. Crest Mouthwash

Crest mouthwash is on sale for $3.99, and you’ll receive a $4 Register Reward when you buy one. There’s also a $1 coupon available, which means you can get it for free and make a $1 profit!

2. Bic Soleil Razors

Bic Soleil razors are on sale for $5.99, and you’ll receive a $4 Register Reward when you buy one. There’s also a $3 coupon available, which means you can get it for free and make a $1 profit!

3. Schick Razors

Schick razors are on sale for $8.99, and you’ll receive a $5 Register Reward when you buy two. There’s also a $7/2 coupon available, which means you can get them for only $1.49 each and make a $2 profit!

Conclusion

Overall, Walgreens is offering some fantastic deals this week. Whether you’re looking for freebies, cheap items, or money maker deals, there’s something for everyone. So head to your nearest Walgreens and take advantage of these amazing offers while they last!

