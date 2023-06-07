“Walkable Croatian City”: A Comprehensive Guide to Exploring the Walkable City of Croatia’s Historic Center

Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, is a must-visit destination for any traveler. The city, with a population of over one million, offers a rich history, a vibrant cultural scene, and a unique blend of Eastern and Western European influences. From the historic district of Upper Town to the bustling Lower Town, Zagreb offers plenty to see and do. In this guide, we cover the top things to do, what to eat, and where to stay in this marvelous city.

Marvel at the Zagreb Cathedral

The Zagreb Cathedral is a must-visit attraction in the Kaptol district. The cathedral, which is the second-tallest building in Croatia, is an impressive sacred monument that towers over the city skyline. Originally completed in the 13th century, the cathedral has been shaped and battered by centuries of battles and earthquakes. Much of what travelers see today represents recent reformations from the 1900s. Whether to marvel at its Neo-gothic facade, gargoyles, and stained glass or to rest in the magnificent yet quiet sanctuary after hours of sightseeing, the Zagreb Cathedral is a central city highlight.

Feel Less Alone at the Museum of Broken Relationships

Located in a Baroque palace in Upper Town, the Museum of Broken Relationships displays deeply personal objects and short descriptions sent in by forlorn lovers. The collection of items from failed relationships began as an exclusive showcase and gained popularity after a worldwide tour. Distinctly human, the museum is a profoundly unique attraction in Zagreb and an opportunity for weary travelers to roam the galleries, reflect, and empathize.

Browse the Stalls at Mercado Dolac

The most emblematic market in Zagreb is Mercado Dolac. Colorful and lively, the Dolac Market began in 1930 and is known as the \”belly of Zagreb.\” Tourists can wander from the indoor to outdoor stalls, offering fruits and vegetables, fresh seafood, and dairy products. Shop for regional and artisanal products, or soak in the atmosphere as locals go about their everyday lives. After Dolac, take the staircase that leads off from the marketplace to visit Splavnica: Zagreb\’s flower market.

Dive into History at the Zagreb City Museum

History buffs and cultural enthusiasts must visit the Zagreb City Museum. Established in 1907 by the Brethren of the Croatian Dragon Society, visitors can expect a fascinating experience. Some 75,000 items narrate Zagreb\’s history throughout the museum\’s galleries, from pre-history relics and Roman artifacts to modern artwork. Experience the city\’s artistic, political, and economic past through the paintings, maps, furniture, and uniforms characteristic of their times.

Explore St Mark’s Square

St Mark\’s Square is at the heart of Gradec, the secular portion of Zagreb’s medieval core. The Croatian Parliament and Constitutional Court encircle the square, but its crown jewel is St Mark\’s Church. The delightful Catholic Church was built in the 13th century and retains several original Romanesque features blended with Gothic additions. Travelers enchanted by churches can visit the inside for free and later stroll through the quaint cobblestone streets surrounding the square.

Stroll Down Tkalčićeva Street

Tkalčićeva Street is the backbone of the city. From shops, restaurants, and nightlife, every traveler will surely want to visit Tkalčićeva in Zagreb. Traditional houses and colorful awnings lead tourists and locals down the cobblestone pedestrianized street, where people meet to eat, drink, and enjoy one another’s company. Choose from endless options on the bustling avenue to sip on a coffee, have a sit-down lunch, or grab a meal on the go from a street-food counter. At night, relax at a restaurant, find the best nightclubs, or jam to live music at a bar.

Get Fresh Air at Jarun Lake

Travelers eager to escape the city and experience Croatia’s great outdoors should take a trip to Jarun Lake. Crystal-clear waters and pebble beaches entice travelers to relax on the shores or picnic in the shade. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy several recreational activities at the sprawling city park, from kayaking and cycling to skateboarding and walking. Conveniently located twenty minutes south of the city center, warm-weather travelers will surely want to cool off at Jarun Lake during the summer heat.

Venture Through Lower Town

Zagreb’s Lower Town is the Baroque side of the coin compared to the charm of Old Town. Just south of the medieval center’s labyrinthian alleys and cobblestone streets, the Lower Town is decorated with grand avenues, neoclassic architecture, and lush city gardens. Jelačić Square is the gateway into this embellished neighborhood and the primary connection point in Zagreb. People watch from the comfort of a sidewalk cafe at shoppers and office workers. Later, wander through the Lower Town to appreciate the gorgeous buildings or indulge in an afternoon of upmarket shopping. Lower Town is the must-visit neighborhood for luxury hotels and celebrated museums in Zagreb.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zagreb is a city that offers visitors a unique blend of culture, history, and natural beauty. From the Zagreb Cathedral and the Museum of Broken Relationships to Mercado Dolac and St Mark’s Square, the city offers plenty to see and do. Tkalčićeva Street and Jarun Lake are also must-visit destinations for travelers eager to experience the city’s cultural and natural offerings. With its small-town charm and big-city attractions, Zagreb is a must-visit destination for any traveler.

