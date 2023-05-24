“Wallaceburg, Ontario’s Trio of Youth – Victoria Baertsoen, Matthew Cousins, and Shae-Lynn Bachus, Aged 23-24, Who…”

Three Young People from Wallaceburg, Ontario: Making a Difference

Wallaceburg, Ontario is a small town with a population of just over 10,000 people. However, despite its size, the community is home to many young people who are committed to making a difference. Three such individuals are Victoria Baertsoen, Matthew Cousins, and Shae-Lynn Bachus. These young people have each found their own unique way to make a positive impact on their community.

Victoria Baertsoen: Champion for Mental Health

Victoria Baertsoen is a 24-year-old who is passionate about mental health. She is currently studying psychology at the University of Windsor and hopes to become a clinical psychologist. In the meantime, she is working hard to raise awareness about mental health issues in her community. She has organized events such as mental health walks and has also spoken at local schools about the importance of mental health. Victoria believes that by starting conversations about mental health, we can reduce the stigma surrounding it and help more people get the support they need.

Matthew Cousins: Advocate for the Environment

Matthew Cousins is also 24 and is passionate about the environment. He is currently studying environmental science at the University of Guelph. In his free time, he volunteers with local environmental organizations and helps to organize community clean-up events. Matthew believes that it is important to take care of the planet we live on and that even small actions can make a big difference. He hopes to inspire others in his community to become more environmentally conscious.

Shae-Lynn Bachus: Dedicated Volunteer

Shae-Lynn Bachus is a 23-year-old who is committed to volunteering. She has volunteered with a number of local organizations, including the Wallaceburg Food Bank and the local animal shelter. Shae-Lynn believes that volunteering is an important way to give back to the community and help those in need. She encourages others to get involved in volunteering, no matter how small the contribution may be.

In conclusion, Victoria Baertsoen, Matthew Cousins, and Shae-Lynn Bachus are three young people from Wallaceburg, Ontario who are making a difference in their community. Through their passion and dedication, they are inspiring others to get involved and make a positive impact. Whether it is advocating for mental health, the environment, or volunteering, these young people are proof that even small actions can lead to big change.

