“Wallmount Bathroom Faucet Valve” : 1/2-Inch CC Moen 9700 M-PACT Rough-In Valve for Wallmount Bathroom Faucet

When it comes to updating the look of your faucet, it can be a daunting task to consider touching the plumbing. With the Moen M-PACT common valve system, this concern is eliminated. This wall mount valve is built on this convenient system and has a connection size of 1/2 inches. This allows for easy upgrading of your faucet’s look without ever having to touch the plumbing. The valve is designed to allow you to change your trim kit at any point, which can be done above the deck. Simply untwist your current trim and lock your new trim into place. This feature makes it easy to update your faucet’s look without having to call in a plumber.

The Moen M-PACT common valve system has been designed to make upgrades a breeze. The valve is built with durable metal construction, making it long-lasting and resistant to heat. It comes with a 1224 cartridge that ensures long-term strength and resistance to wear and tear. The integrated mounting brackets allow for faster installation, reducing the time and effort required to install the valve. This feature makes the valve ideal for both DIY enthusiasts and professional plumbers.

The handles and spout shank on this valve can be set with up to 1-1/2 inches of extensions to accommodate walls of different thicknesses. This feature is especially useful for older homes or those with thicker walls. It ensures that the valve can be installed without any issues and fits snugly against the wall. This feature makes it easy to install the valve without having to make any adjustments, which can be time-consuming.

For added peace of mind, this valve is backed by Moen. The company is known for its high-quality products and excellent customer service. The valve is designed to last for years, and if any issues arise, Moen will be there to help you resolve them. The valve is also designed to prevent drips and finish defects, ensuring that it stays in perfect condition for years to come.

In conclusion, the Moen M-PACT common valve system is an excellent choice for anyone looking to update their faucet’s look without having to touch the plumbing. It is designed to be durable and long-lasting, with a 1224 cartridge and metal construction that ensures strength and resistance to heat. The integrated mounting brackets allow for faster installation, while the handles and spout shank can be set with up to 1-1/2 inches of extensions to accommodate walls of different thicknesses. This valve is backed by Moen, ensuring that it is of the highest quality and that any issues will be resolved promptly. Overall, this valve is an excellent investment that will provide years of hassle-free use.



