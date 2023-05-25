“Walmart shopping deals”: Discover How to Shop for Free and Earn $3 at Walmart, Along with a Sneak Peek of Our New Office!

All FREE + $3 Money Maker Shopping at Walmart!

If you’re looking to score some great deals at Walmart, you’ll want to check out this incredible shopping trip that will leave you with all your items for free plus a $3 money maker! Here’s how you can save big on your next Walmart shopping trip.

Step 1: Find the Right Coupons

The first step to scoring a great deal at Walmart is to find the right coupons. There are a variety of websites and apps that offer coupons for Walmart, including Coupons.com, Ibotta, and Checkout 51. Take some time to browse these sites and apps to find coupons for the items you need.

Step 2: Plan Your Shopping Trip

Once you’ve found your coupons, it’s time to plan your shopping trip. Take a look at the Walmart weekly ad to see what items are on sale. Then, make a list of the items you need and the coupons you have for them.

Step 3: Head to Walmart

With your list in hand, head to Walmart to start shopping. Make sure to stick to your list and only purchase the items you need. This will help you stay on budget and avoid overspending.

Step 4: Use Your Coupons

As you shop, make sure to use your coupons. Hand them over to the cashier when you check out, and watch as your total begins to shrink.

Step 5: Submit Your Receipts

Once you’ve finished your shopping trip, don’t forget to submit your receipts to rebate apps like Ibotta and Checkout 51. These apps will give you cash back for the items you’ve purchased, helping you save even more money.

New Office Reveal

While you’re at Walmart, why not take a look at their selection of office furniture and decor? You can create a stylish and functional home office without breaking the bank.

Here are some of our favorite office items from Walmart:

1. Mainstays L-Shaped Desk with Hutch

This desk is perfect for those who need plenty of space to work. The L-shape design provides ample room for your computer, paperwork, and other office essentials. The hutch also provides additional storage space for books, binders, and other items.

2. Better Homes and Gardens Cube Organizer

If you need some extra storage space in your office, this cube organizer is a great option. It features nine cubes that can be used to store books, paperwork, or even office supplies. The sleek design will also add a touch of style to your office.

3. Mainstays Mid-Back Office Chair

A comfortable office chair is a must-have for any home office. This mid-back office chair from Mainstays provides plenty of support and is adjustable to fit your needs. The sleek design will also look great in any office space.

4. Mainstays LED Desk Lamp

Good lighting is important in any office space. This LED desk lamp from Mainstays provides plenty of light for your workspace. The sleek design also won’t take up too much space on your desk.

5. Better Homes and Gardens Picture Frame Set

Adding some personal touches to your office can make it feel more inviting. This picture frame set from Better Homes and Gardens includes six frames that you can use to display photos of loved ones or inspirational quotes.

With these items, you can create a stylish and functional home office that will help you stay productive and organized. And with the money you’ve saved by using coupons and rebate apps, you can create this space without overspending.

Conclusion

With the right coupons, planning, and shopping strategy, you can score some incredible deals at Walmart. And while you’re there, don’t forget to check out their selection of office furniture and decor to create a stylish and functional home office. Happy shopping!

