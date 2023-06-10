Walnut Grove man dies after falling out of pickup truck, Kelby Fortner identified as victim

Posted on June 10, 2023

A man from Walnut Grove died early Saturday morning after falling out of the back of a pickup truck in Dade County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the Dodge Laramie, driven by a 39-year-old man, was heading up a hill near the Mutton Creek Marina & Campgrounds at Stockton Lake at around 1:50 a.m. As the truck climbed the hill, Kelby Fortner, 27, fell off the tailgate and suffered fatal injuries. This accident marks MSHP Troop D’s 54th fatal crash for 2023. Contact digitalnews@ky3.com to report a correction or typo. All rights reserved © 2023 KY3.

News Source : https://www.ky3.com

