Kelby Fortner : Walnut Grove Man Dies After Falling Out of Pickup Truck, Kelby Fortner Identified as Victim

A man from Walnut Grove died early Saturday morning after falling out of the back of a pickup truck in Dade County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the Dodge Laramie, driven by a 39-year-old man, was heading up a hill near the Mutton Creek Marina & Campgrounds at Stockton Lake at around 1:50 a.m. As the truck climbed the hill, Kelby Fortner, 27, fell off the tailgate and suffered fatal injuries. This accident marks MSHP Troop D’s 54th fatal crash for 2023. Contact digitalnews@ky3.com to report a correction or typo. All rights reserved © 2023 KY3.

News Source : https://www.ky3.com

