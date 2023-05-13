Walt Frazier Net Worth : Walt Frazier Net Worth: How the NBA Legend Built his Fortune

Walt Frazier: The Legendary NBA Player and How He Built His Fortune

Walt Frazier is a former NBA player who is considered as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. With a net worth of $4 million, Frazier is an inspiration to many. In this article, we will discuss how he built his fortune and his journey to becoming a basketball legend.

Early Life and Education

Walt Frazier was born on March 29, 1945, in Atlanta, Georgia. He grew up in the small town of Atlanta and attended David T. Howard High School. Frazier was a talented athlete and excelled in basketball and football. He was later recruited to Southern Illinois University, where he played college basketball.

College Career

Frazier played for Southern Illinois University from 1963 to 1967. He was a standout player on the team and helped lead them to two NCAA tournament appearances. Frazier was named an All-American in his senior year and was drafted by the New York Knicks in the first round of the 1967 NBA draft.

Professional Career

Walt Frazier had a successful professional career in the NBA. He played for the New York Knicks from 1967 to 1977, and then played for the Cleveland Cavaliers for a season before retiring. During his time with the Knicks, Frazier won two NBA championships in 1970 and 1973. He was also named to the All-Star team seven times and was named to the All-NBA First Team four times.

Frazier was known for his smooth style of play, and his impeccable defense. He was a master of steals and was always in control on the court. Frazier was also known for his style off the court. He was a fashion icon and was often seen wearing custom suits and flashy hats.

After retiring from the NBA, Frazier went on to work as a color commentator for the Knicks. He also worked as a basketball analyst for various networks. Frazier also wrote a book called “Rockin’ Steady: A Guide to Basketball and Cool” in 1974.

Real Estate Investments

Walt Frazier has also built his fortune through real estate investments. He has owned several properties in New York City, including a penthouse apartment in Harlem. Frazier has also invested in commercial properties, including a sports bar and restaurant in New York City.

Endorsements

Walt Frazier has also made money through endorsement deals. He has worked with several companies, including Puma, Hanes, and General Motors. Frazier has also been featured in several advertisements and commercials.

Philanthropic Work

Walt Frazier is also known for his philanthropic work. He has been involved in several charities, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Special Olympics. Frazier has also worked with the Garden of Dreams Foundation, which is a non-profit organization that helps children facing obstacles.

Personal Life

Walt Frazier has been married to Marsha Clark since 1981. They have two children together, a son named Walt Jr. and a daughter named Angel.

Conclusion

Walt Frazier is a basketball legend who has inspired many with his hard work and determination. His successful career in the NBA, real estate investments, endorsements, and philanthropic work have helped him amass a net worth of $4 million. Frazier will always be remembered as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of athletes.

