Walt Sahm Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Walt Sahm has Died .

Walt Sahm, a 1961 Indiana All-Star and rebound record-holder at Notre Dame, dies at age 78. "Deep down, he was a big softie." https://t.co/O3sHHdITw5 pic.twitter.com/lPsF0UQkSL — Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) January 13, 2021

