Walt Sahm Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Walt Sahm has Died .
Walt Sahm has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Walt Sahm, a 1961 Indiana All-Star and rebound record-holder at Notre Dame, dies at age 78. "Deep down, he was a big softie." https://t.co/O3sHHdITw5 pic.twitter.com/lPsF0UQkSL
— Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) January 13, 2021
Kyle Neddenriep @KyleNeddenriep Walt Sahm, a 1961 Indiana All-Star and rebound record-holder at Notre Dame, dies at age 78. “Deep down, he was a big softie.” http://bit.ly/3sm4YcF
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.