Walter Bernstein Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : The wonderful screenwriter, Walter Bernstein has Died .
The wonderful screenwriter, Walter Bernstein, who described himself as a, “secular, self-loving Jew of a leftist persuasion," has died at 101. Mr. Bernstein was blacklisted during the McCarthy era and went on to write "The Molly Maguires (1970)." https://t.co/leAWmrWHcr
