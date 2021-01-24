Walter Bernstein Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : The wonderful screenwriter, Walter Bernstein has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The wonderful screenwriter, Walter Bernstein, who described himself as a, “secular, self-loving Jew of a leftist persuasion," has died at 101. Mr. Bernstein was blacklisted during the McCarthy era and went on to write "The Molly Maguires (1970)." https://t.co/leAWmrWHcr — Alexandra Halaby 🌹 (@iskandrah) January 24, 2021

