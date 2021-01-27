Walter Bernstein Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Walter Bernstein has Died .
Walter Bernstein has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Walter Bernstein, whose career as a top film and television screenwriter was derailed by the McCarthy-era blacklist, and who decades later turned that experience into one of his best-known films, “The Front,” has died at 101 https://t.co/FPJgCzNG9Y
— NYT Obituaries (@NYTObits) January 27, 2021
NYT Obituaries @NYTObits Walter Bernstein, whose career as a top film and television screenwriter was derailed by the McCarthy-era blacklist, and who decades later turned that experience into one of his best-known films, “The Front,” has died at 101
