Walter Bernstein Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Walter Bernstein — legendary screenwriter has Died .

By | January 23, 2021
Walter Bernstein — legendary screenwriter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Howard A. Rodman @howardrodman Truly saddened to hear that Walter Bernstein — legendary screenwriter, and one of the great humans — died last night. He was 101. I feel so damn fortunate that three generations of our family got to know him. Here’s Walter from 10 years ago, when he was a young man of 91.

