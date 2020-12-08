Walter Coffey Death -Dead – Obituary : Morristown West’s #1 fan, Walter Coffey has Died .
Morristown West’s #1 fan, Walter Coffey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Saddened to hear of the passing of Morristown West’s #1 fan, Walter Coffey. No one loved the Trojans more than their own version of Mr Two Bits. Sending thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and the Morristown West community #TwoBitsFourBitsSixteenDollars pic.twitter.com/2Sa1YzGqGp
— Matt Daniels (@The_Matty_D) December 8, 2020
Matt Daniels @The_Matty_D Saddened to hear of the passing of Morristown West’s #1 fan, Walter Coffey. No one loved the Trojans more than their own version of Mr Two Bits. Sending thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and the Morristown West community
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.