Walter Davis Death -Dead : Walter “Buddy” Davis, 1952 Olympic champion has Died .

World Athletics is saddened by the news that Walter "Buddy" Davis, 1952 Olympic champion in the high jump, has died at the age of 89. 📰: https://t.co/tdeCMpGvQR pic.twitter.com/BD3vAWMWs8 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) November 19, 2020

Tributes

It is with a heavy heart that we notify you that Hall of Famer, Walter “Buddy” Davis ‘52 passed away on Tuesday. Davis was a two-sport standout who lettered in track & field and basketball in 1950-1952. pic.twitter.com/hrB1E2oPVE — TAMULettermen (@TAMULettermen) November 19, 2020

Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Famer Walter "Buddy" Davis, the only athlete in the history of sports to have an NBA Championship ring and an Olympic Gold Medal in Track & Field, passed away Tuesday.

🏀👟

Join us as we remember this two-sport @TAMUletterman. https://t.co/0FkehMkqSX — Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) November 19, 2020