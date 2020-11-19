Walter Davis Death -Dead : Walter “Buddy” Davis, 1952 Olympic champion has Died .
Walter “Buddy” Davis, 1952 Olympic champion has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.
” World Athletics on Twitter: “World Athletics is saddened by the news that Walter “Buddy” Davis, 1952 Olympic champion in the high jump, has died at the age of 89.”
World Athletics is saddened by the news that Walter "Buddy" Davis, 1952 Olympic champion in the high jump, has died at the age of 89.
— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) November 19, 2020
Tributes
It is with a heavy heart that we notify you that Hall of Famer, Walter “Buddy” Davis ‘52 passed away on Tuesday.
Davis was a two-sport standout who lettered in track & field and basketball in 1950-1952. pic.twitter.com/hrB1E2oPVE
— TAMULettermen (@TAMULettermen) November 19, 2020
Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Famer Walter "Buddy" Davis, the only athlete in the history of sports to have an NBA Championship ring and an Olympic Gold Medal in Track & Field, passed away Tuesday.
🏀👟
Join us as we remember this two-sport @TAMUletterman. https://t.co/0FkehMkqSX
— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) November 19, 2020
