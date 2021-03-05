Walter Gretzky Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Walter Gretzky has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 5. 2021

Walter Gretzky has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 5. 2021.

Canada Proud 4h · Walter used his son’s massive platform to make the world a better place. “His wide-ranging involvement in charities earned him one of the highest honours that can be bestowed on a Canadian when he was named to the Order of Canada on Dec. 28, 2007. He teamed up with Wayne to organize fundraising for local, provincial and national charities.” He will be dearly missed. Read more: https://www.cbc.ca/…/nhl/walter-gretzky-obituary-1.5937764

Source: (5) Canada Proud – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Tracey MacNeil

Condolences to all the Gretzky family. He was a dedicated hockey dad and an inspiration for the country. His loss will be felt by many.

Diane Hinton

A wonderful man. Such an inspiration to so many people. He touched so many people with his kindness and generosity.

Keith Nixon

Walter loaned me Wayne’s Team Canada shirt and a trophy to attract kids to a construction program we were promoting at Mohawk College. A number of years later we met him in Halifax, where he was supporting a CNIB golf tournament. He ended up signing autographs for dozens of people. Such a gracious man!

Ivy Johnson

CONDOLENCES!

To the Gretzky Family on the

passing of their Patriarch Walter Gretzky.

A dedicated Hockey Dad and lover of the game. He will be missed!

Its unfortunate that because of the China COVID-19 pandemic so many, many, of his family, friends, and Acquaintances won’t be able to pay their last respect personally!

R. I. P. GREAT HERO!

Michelle Scheyen

I remember being in Brantford the day of his wife’s funeral, and the number of people, and the traffic was insane… Sad he won’t get the in-person tribute he deserves.

Kathy Derry-Pitirri

He always had time for everyone. I met him at a Leaf’s game several years ago. He would take pictures with fans during periods. A very nice man. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. RIP

Jordan Juby

Good guy. I interviewed him several times when Wayne was playing with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Keith Gordon Pearcey

Walter would tour the hockey arenas in the Brantford area collecting broken hockey sticks. He would then take them to the W. Ross Macdonald School for the Visually Impaired where they would be made into hockey stick benches. He would then autograph them “W. Gretzky” and they would be sold or auctioned off. A really great guy.

Elsie Eileen Burden Vaters

My husband Ray & I met Walter Gretzky one evening @ the local Tim Hortons that he frequently visited, he approached our table and welcomed us to Brantford, we had quite the chat with him & his company, he gave us his autograph for our grandkids, each by name. Such a pleasure meeting a beautiful genuine man like Walter Gretzky. Our condolences -to the Gretzky Family…

Michelle Buick

I had the pleasure of meeting Walter a few times. He was such a kind down to earth man. Never forgot his roots. A truly proud Canadian .

Andrea Steen Macina

Sincerest sympathies to The Gretzky family. He was a fine man who represented Canada with compassion and heart.

Robyn Houston

My husband and I and our friends (another couple) met Walter Gretzky in 2016 at an Ottawa Senators hockey game. He was very kind and gracious, and happily posed for a photo with us.

