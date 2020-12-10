Walter Pomar Death -Dead – Obituary : Rochester Legend Walter Pomar has Died .
Rochester Legend Walter Pomar has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
On behalf of Monroe County, I offer my condolences to the family and loved ones of Rochester Legend Walter Pomar. He was a fixture at local sporting events and festivals, sharing his music and smile with our community.https://t.co/qBIH4mteqw
— Adam J. Bello (@CountyExecBello) December 10, 2020
Adam J. Bello @CountyExecBello On behalf of Monroe County, I offer my condolences to the family and loved ones of Rochester Legend Walter Pomar. He was a fixture at local sporting events and festivals, sharing his music and smile with our community.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.