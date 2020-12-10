Walter Pomar Death -Dead – Obituary : Rochester Legend Walter Pomar has Died .

Rochester Legend Walter Pomar has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Adam J. Bello @CountyExecBello On behalf of Monroe County, I offer my condolences to the family and loved ones of Rochester Legend Walter Pomar. He was a fixture at local sporting events and festivals, sharing his music and smile with our community.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

